Scott Mendel Sells 64,975 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $924,594.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Scott Mendel sold 5,190 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $68,352.30.

On Thursday, November 19th, Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95.

GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,286. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

