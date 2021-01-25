Scrypta (LYRA) Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 102.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $311,106.99 and $238.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,626,046 coins and its circulating supply is 15,826,046 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.