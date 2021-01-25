SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.70. 1,122,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 986,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCYX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SCYNEXIS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

