Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include interest checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

