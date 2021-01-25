Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Up 22.9%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares shot up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 34,761,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 19,839,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.