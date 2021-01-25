Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BK. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

BK opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

