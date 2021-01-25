SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 687.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

