Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,342 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,967,000 after buying an additional 125,851 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

