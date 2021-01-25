Semux (SEM) One Day Volume Tops $4,509.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Semux has a total market cap of $134,302.30 and approximately $4,509.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002800 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001287 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002518 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

