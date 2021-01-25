Sentinel 24-Hour Volume Hits $174,410.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $174,410.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000289 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

