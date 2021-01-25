Serum Hits Market Cap of $96.97 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00006029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $96.97 million and approximately $223.20 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00053801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00279497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

