Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.71.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

