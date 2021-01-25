SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.83. SG Blocks shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 4,007 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 413.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

