SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.83. SG Blocks shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 4,007 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.
SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 413.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.
SG Blocks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGBX)
SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.
