Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,495. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.10, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $5,952,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,965 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,116. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Shake Shack by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.