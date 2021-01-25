Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $111.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,965 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $11,667,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 79,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

