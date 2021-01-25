Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

