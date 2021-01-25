ShareToken (SHR) 1-Day Volume Hits $664,492.00

ShareToken (CURRENCY:SHR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. ShareToken has a total market cap of $38.05 million and approximately $664,492.00 worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShareToken token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ShareToken has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00797832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.90 or 0.04348853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017215 BTC.

ShareToken Token Profile

ShareToken (CRYPTO:SHR) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,867,621 tokens. ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal . The official website for ShareToken is sharering.network . The official message board for ShareToken is medium.com/ShareRing

