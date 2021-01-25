Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (SCL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE: SCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

1/12/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

1/6/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

1/5/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

1/5/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

12/30/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.15.

12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

Shares of TSE:SCL traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$323.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$11.65.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

