Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (SCL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE: SCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/14/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.
- 1/12/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00.
- 1/6/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.
- 1/5/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.
- 1/5/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25.
- 12/30/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.15.
- 12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.
- 12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Cormark.
Shares of TSE:SCL traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$323.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$11.65.
Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
