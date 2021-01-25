SHIELD Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. SHIELD has a market cap of $170,785.35 and $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,293.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.69 or 0.04096011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00421238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.64 or 0.01332531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00536792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00422658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.74 or 0.00278544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022510 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

