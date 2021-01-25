Shift (SHIFT) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Shift has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shift has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002647 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001280 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002401 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

