ShipChain Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $488,824.65 and $2.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00072256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00794129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.06 or 0.04350314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017533 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

