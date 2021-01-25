Shivom (OMX) Price Up 28.9% This Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Shivom token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00070485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00747703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.34 or 0.04193746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016901 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

