Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.3% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,205.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,039.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

