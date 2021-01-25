Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,218,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,902,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,292,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,196.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,147.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,037.12. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

