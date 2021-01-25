Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON:MSLH traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 645.50 ($8.43). 258,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,687. Marshalls plc has a 52 week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 857.50 ($11.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 720.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 682.32. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

