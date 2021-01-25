ShowHand Hits 24 Hour Volume of $237.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $49,878.72 and approximately $237.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00802864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.34 or 0.04297290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017304 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

