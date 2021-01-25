SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.15

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 7727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $94,804.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,921 shares of company stock worth $4,712,708. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

