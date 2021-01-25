Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 6.8%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.55. 3,653,113 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,335,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSW. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,555.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.