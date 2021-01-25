Sicart Associates LLC Sells 4,790 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.