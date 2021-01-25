Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Roth Capital

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $787.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

