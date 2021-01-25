Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of SBNY opened at $160.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $160.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 148.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 571,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

