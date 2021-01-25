Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upgraded to Outperform at Hovde Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $195.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $160.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Signature Bank by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Signature Bank by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

