Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silgan by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

