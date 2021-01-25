Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $51.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,309 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.