SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$15.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) received a C$15.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 81.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$16.65 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

