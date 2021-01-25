Silvergate Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE SI opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $1,094,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

