Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

