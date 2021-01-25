Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,043,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,584. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

