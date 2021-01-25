SiQ Mountain Industries Inc. (SIQ.V) (CVE:SIQ) Trading 62.5% Higher

SiQ Mountain Industries Inc. (SIQ.V) (CVE:SIQ) shares traded up 62.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 135,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 178,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

SiQ Mountain Industries Inc. (SIQ.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIQ)

SiQ Mountain Industries Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to search for a new business opportunity. Previously, it was focused on the design, engineering, production, marketing, sale, and distribution of various proprietary outdoor sports entertainment products in Canada and internationally.

