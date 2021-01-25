SkinCoin (SKIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,059.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $90,403.71 and approximately $20,059.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

