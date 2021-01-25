Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,966,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.81. 5,287,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,528. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

