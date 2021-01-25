Sky Investment Group LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

