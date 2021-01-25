Sky Investment Group LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $518.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

