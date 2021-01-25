Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

ITW stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.32. 958,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,307. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

