Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,640 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

