Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,532. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

