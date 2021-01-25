Skyline Champion (SKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKY stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

