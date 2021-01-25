SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,779 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $24.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,058,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,806. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.53 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.61 and its 200 day moving average is $208.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,354 shares of company stock worth $57,265,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

