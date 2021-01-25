SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,433 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New makes up approximately 2.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.91% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New alerts:

NYSEARCA IVOL traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $28.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.