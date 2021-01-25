SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,061 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

